ADLER, Norman Born Oct. 18, 1919, passed away Monday, March 30, 2020 after a long, wonderful life. He was a veteran of World War II and a member of the Greatest Generation. He was born and grew up in New York City. As a loving husband, father, and grandfather, Norman lived in Miami, Florida, Hendersonville, NC, Rockville, Maryland, and St. Petersburg, Florida. He is survived by his wife, Myrna Adler; their children, Stefi Adler, Leni Adler Daniels, Julie Adler Komenda (Chris), Cory Adler Leidersdorff (Lynn), Christina Bruce Bernal (Jorge), Steven Bruce (Victoria), Dennis Bruce, Joy Glanzer (John); and his grandchildren, Christopher Komenda Jr., Jacob Sky Komenda (Laura Komenda), Brieanne Daniels, Preston Daniels, Amanda Bruce Bernal, Sarah Bruce Bernal, Richard Bruce, Christina Bruce, Brittany Bruce, Jeff Leidersdorff, Jon Leidersdorff (Nancy Leidersdorff), Logan Glanzer and Hillary Glanzer Santos (Daniel Santos). A celebration of his life will be held a later date.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 5, 2020