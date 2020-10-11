1/
Norman BERTOLUZZI
BERTOLUZZI, Norman "Bert" 95, passed away October 4, 2020. Born in East McKeesport, PA he is survived by his wife of 70 years, Doris; his children, Jim (Diane) and Carol; granddaughters, Maria and Jamie; great-grandsons, Jaxon and Nolan; and countless nephews and nieces. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him. In lieu of flowers please donate in Bert's name to Trinity Lutheran Church, 401 5th St. N. 33701 where Bert and Doris were married and still attended.

Published in Tampa Bay Times from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2020.
