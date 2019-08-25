BLANKENSHIP, Norman N. 84, of Land O' Lakes, Florida, passed August 22, 2019. He was born in Turkey Creek, FL. As a life long resident of FL he was very active in his community. He was instrumental in organizing the Land O' Lakes Little League, LOLHS Booster Club and the building of the LOLHS football stadium. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Shirley; children, Kenny (Teresa), Mardee Harvey (Tim), and Dennis (Sherri); nine grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren. A funeral service will be held at 6 pm Monday, August 26, at Loyless Funeral Home in Land O'Lakes. Family will receive friends 1 hour prior to the service. Military Honors and burial at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell. LoylessFuneralHome.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 25, 2019