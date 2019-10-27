FIGY, Norman Kay age 82, of Tampa, FL passed away Monday, October 7, 2019. Norman was born July 30, 1937 in Adrian, MI, the son of Audrey Ruhl Figy and Kenneth Figy. Norman was a 1955 graduate of Blissfield High School, Blissfield, MI. In September of 1990, he married Donna Jasmund, at St. John Lutheran Church in Williston, OH. Norman worked for 40 years in the newspaper industry until his retirement in 1997. He was a member of Christ Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, Temple Terrace, FL and had a special interest in volunteering with Metropolitan Ministries in Tampa, FL. He was preceded in death by his parents and his beloved wife, Donna. Survivors include his brother, Darrell Figy; sister, Gladys "Cookie" Nicoson; nephew, Darrell Raymond Figy; nieces, Rena Figy, Connie Mansfield (William), Carol Gates (Terry); and many loving family and friends. Memorial Services for Norman will be held Saturday, November 2, 2019, 11 am, at Christ Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 304 Druid Hills Road, Temple Terrace, FL 33617 and Saturday, November 16, 2019,1 pm, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 7623 Riga Hwy, Riga, MI 49276. Interment will be in Riga Cemetery, Riga, MI. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Norman's memory to Christ Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 304 Druid Hills Rd., Temple Terrace, FL 33617, or to Metropolitan Ministries 2002 N. Florida Ave., Tampa, FL 33602. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at: www.blountcurryterraceoaks.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Oct. 27, 2019