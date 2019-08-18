Send Flowers Obituary

HIGGINS, Norman of Dunedin, Florida, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at the age of 80. Dr. Higgins was an Orthopedic Surgeon who practiced locally in the area for over 41 years and was one of the founders of the Center for Bone and Joint Disease in New Port Richey, Florida. Norman was born in Norwich, CT to parents, Ethel I. Palmer and Harold W. Higgins, MD. He spent happy summers with his family, cousins and friends at their home in Groton Long Point, CT, where he also met his wife, Andrea. He attended Phillips Academy in Andover, MA, then Middlebury College, where his mother, father, his brother and sister attended as well. He played lacrosse at both schools and was a formidable attack. After graduation from college, he followed in his father and grandfather's footsteps, obtaining his medical degree from Georgetown University. He went on to complete his internship at Hartford Hospital in Hartford, CT and his residency in Orthopedic Surgery at Buffalo General Hospital and the Children's Hospital of Buffalo in Buffalo, NY. Before moving to Florida in 1973, Dr. Higgins served in the US Navy as a Lieutenant Commander in Orthopedic Surgery at the Naval Hospital in Beaufort, SC and served as the department's Chief of Staff. Dr. Higgins was an avid reader of biographies and history books. He was especially fond of the Tampa Bay Lightning and never missed a game. Norman enjoyed playing hockey in a local league in Oldsmar for many years. He also had a great love of sailing and was always up for a game of tennis or golf. Dr. Higgins has been a member of St. Andrews Presbyterian Church in Dunedin for 25 years. Norman was predeceased by his beautiful wife of 51 years, Andrea Lewis Higgins; as well as his brother and sister, Harold Higgins and June Higgins Young. Norman was a loving father and is survived by his four children, Lynne Higgins Dreyer and her husband, Frederick W. Dreyer III, M.D., Hilary Higgins Tonelis and her husband, Joseph Tonelis, H. William Higgins II, M.D., and his wife Kachiu C. Lee, M.D., and Elizabeth Higgins and Bradley McLaughlin. Norman had seven grandchildren and one on the way. They are Emily, Billy and John Dreyer, Haley and Tyler Tonelis, and Alexandra and William Higgins. Dr. Higgins' quick wit, wise advice and devotion to his family, friends, patients and colleagues will be dearly missed. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Dr. Higgins may be made to at michaeljfox.org or St. Andrews Presbyterian Church. A service will be held for Dr. Higgins on Saturday, August 24, at 2:30 pm at St. Andrews Presbyterian Church, 705 Michigan Blvd, Dunedin, FL 34698. A reception will immediately follow at Dunedin Golf and Country Club located at 1050 Palm Blvd, Dunedin, FL.

