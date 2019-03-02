Norman J. EWERT

EWERT, Norman J. Sr.

93, passed Feb. 26, 2019. Born in Cheektowaga, NY. A WWII Veteran who served in Pattons 3rd Army, and also a Lifetime member of the AFL/CIO Carpenters and Joiners Union, died peacefully at home after an extended illness. He is survived by wife, Barbara; sons, Norman Jr. and Greg; stepsons, James, David and Douglas Campbell; and nine grandchildren. Service March 3, 2 pm at Aldersgate United Methodist Church. Sign guestbook at:

www.NationalCremation.com

Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 2, 2019
bullet World War II
