KING, Norman L. 85, of Clearwater, went to be with the Lord on January 7, 2020. He was born in Weston, WV and was a devoted husband and father. Norman loved to play golf, and enjoyed photography, carving, and woodworking. He is survived by his loving wife, Joyce King (McCord); son, David King; and daughter, Lauren Hardison (King); beloved family, Duong Nguyen and Keith Hardison; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was prede- ceased by his father, Carl King; mother, Beulah King (Taylor), and brother Harold King. A Memorial Service will be held at 11 am on January 22, 2020, at Lakeside Community Chapel, 1893 Sunset Point Road, Clearwater. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Suncoast Hospice Foundation, or to Lakeside Community Chapel.

