Norman STEVENSON

Service Information
Obituary
STEVENSON, Norman "Shaky" 69, of Connecticut, passed away in St Petersburg, FL, March 29, 2020. Mr. Stevenson was a graduate of Gibbs High School Class of 1969 and excelled in basketball. He leaves cherished memories to his dearest mother, Mrs. Robbie Harris; children, Rashad, Norman and Kalashia Stevenson; brother, Eugene Stevenson; two grandchildren, Lamar and Zoey Stevenson; a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation will be Friday, 3-7 pm, at the funeral home. Graveside services will be held Saturday, April 11, 1 pm, at Royal Palm South Cemetery, 101 55th St. S. Lawson Funeral Home (727) 623-9025
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 8, 2020
