Norman Stophel

STOPHEL, Norman R. 66 of Dunedin, entered into eternal rest on September 9, 2020. Born in Berea, OH and moved to Dunedin, FL in 1969. He modeled in the 1970s and then followed in his Dad's and oldest brother's footsteps and began his career in elevators. He joined IUEC Local 74 and never looked back. He was a true union man and valued his band of brothers. He enjoyed his trips to Europe and exploring the USA on his motorcycle. Norm was an avid golfer and animal lover. He is proceeded in death by his parents, Joseph and Barbara Stophel; and his nephew, Justin. He is survived by his brothers, Jerry (Joyce), Brett (Trish), Scott (Mary) Stophel; and his sister, Barbara (John) Treubig and many nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held for family and friends on September 19 at 9:30 am at Curlew Hills. Curlew Hills F.H.



