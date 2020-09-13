1/1
Norman Stophel
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Norman's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
STOPHEL, Norman R. 66 of Dunedin, entered into eternal rest on September 9, 2020. Born in Berea, OH and moved to Dunedin, FL in 1969. He modeled in the 1970s and then followed in his Dad's and oldest brother's footsteps and began his career in elevators. He joined IUEC Local 74 and never looked back. He was a true union man and valued his band of brothers. He enjoyed his trips to Europe and exploring the USA on his motorcycle. Norm was an avid golfer and animal lover. He is proceeded in death by his parents, Joseph and Barbara Stophel; and his nephew, Justin. He is survived by his brothers, Jerry (Joyce), Brett (Trish), Scott (Mary) Stophel; and his sister, Barbara (John) Treubig and many nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held for family and friends on September 19 at 9:30 am at Curlew Hills. Curlew Hills F.H.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Graveside service
09:30 AM
Curlew Hills Memory Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Curlew Hills Memory Gardens
1750 Curlew Road
Palm Harbor, FL 34683
727-789-2000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved