Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Norman THOMPSON. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

THOMPSON, Norman Ralph 81, of Spring Hill, FL, passed away December 23, 2019, and was born in Brocton, NY. Norman is survived by his son, Kenneth (Jodi); daughter, Kathrine; brothers, Leon (Doris), Donald; sister, Lois (Rich); and many family and friends. In addition to his parents, Norman was preceded in death by his wife, Doris (Scottie) Thompson and sister, Gladys. Norman joined the US Navy where he proudly served his country during the Vietnam War and retired after 21 years. Norman was an avid reader and enjoyed flying. He was a member of Post 8681. Visitation will be held Monday, December 30, 2019 from 10-11 am at 280 Mariner Blvd. Funeral Service will be held in the Brewer Chapel beginning at 11 am. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Post 8681 following the service. In lieu of flowers, donations to Atria Evergreen Woods, 7030 Evergreen Woods Trail, Spring Hill, FL 34608. See full obit uary at:

THOMPSON, Norman Ralph 81, of Spring Hill, FL, passed away December 23, 2019, and was born in Brocton, NY. Norman is survived by his son, Kenneth (Jodi); daughter, Kathrine; brothers, Leon (Doris), Donald; sister, Lois (Rich); and many family and friends. In addition to his parents, Norman was preceded in death by his wife, Doris (Scottie) Thompson and sister, Gladys. Norman joined the US Navy where he proudly served his country during the Vietnam War and retired after 21 years. Norman was an avid reader and enjoyed flying. He was a member of Post 8681. Visitation will be held Monday, December 30, 2019 from 10-11 am at 280 Mariner Blvd. Funeral Service will be held in the Brewer Chapel beginning at 11 am. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Post 8681 following the service. In lieu of flowers, donations to Atria Evergreen Woods, 7030 Evergreen Woods Trail, Spring Hill, FL 34608. See full obit uary at: brewerfuneral.com 352-688-4991 Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Dec. 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tampa Bay Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.