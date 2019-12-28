THOMPSON, Norman Ralph 81, of Spring Hill, FL, passed away December 23, 2019, and was born in Brocton, NY. Norman is survived by his son, Kenneth (Jodi); daughter, Kathrine; brothers, Leon (Doris), Donald; sister, Lois (Rich); and many family and friends. In addition to his parents, Norman was preceded in death by his wife, Doris (Scottie) Thompson and sister, Gladys. Norman joined the US Navy where he proudly served his country during the Vietnam War and retired after 21 years. Norman was an avid reader and enjoyed flying. He was a member of Post 8681. Visitation will be held Monday, December 30, 2019 from 10-11 am at 280 Mariner Blvd. Funeral Service will be held in the Brewer Chapel beginning at 11 am. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Post 8681 following the service. In lieu of flowers, donations to Atria Evergreen Woods, 7030 Evergreen Woods Trail, Spring Hill, FL 34608. See full obit uary at: brewerfuneral.com 352-688-4991
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Dec. 28, 2019