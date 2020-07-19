1/1
Norval LANGWORTHY
1925 - 2020
LANGWORTHY, Norval Clayton 94, of Brooksville, FL, was born December 9, 1925 in Mineral City, WV, son of Tony and Minnie Langworthy. He served in the US Navy during WWII from 1944-1946. He died April 24, 2020. He was a carpenter most of his life and after retiring to Florida in 1974 he dealt in real estate. A member of the Elk Creek Baptist Church, Middletown, OH. He is survived by his wife of 71 years, Lois Jean Langworthy (Farquer); daughters, Theresa Freeman (Patrick) and Nancy Rodriguez (Wayne); daughter-in-law, Shirley Pickrell (Langworthy); grandchildren, Brad Freeman, Kasey Williams (Jim), Travis Langworthy, Angela Gross (Dustin), and Mark Fitzgerald; great-grandchildren, Skylar, Clayton, Grayer, Nolan, Knox and Marley Jean; sisters, Shirley, Yvonne, Mary, and Parthena; brothers, Kenneth and Jack; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his son, Norval "Kip" Clayton Langworthy Jr. in 2004; his parents; sisters, Drusetta, Marie, Beatrice, Gertrude, Willa Rose; brother, Paul. Merritt FH (352)796-6699 www.merrittfuneral.com

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Merritt Funeral Home and Crematory
2 South Lemon Ave
Brooksville, FL 34601
(352) 796-6699
Memories & Condolences

0 entries
