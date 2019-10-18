GUARISCO, Nuncy 93, of Seffner, passed away peacefully October 5, 2019. Born May 5, 1926 in Ybor City, he was a lifelong resident of the Tampa Bay Area, Navy veteran of WWII and graduate of the University of Florida, Nuncy enjoyed gardening, Gator Football and spending time with his family. Preceded in death by his wife, Violet, he is survived by his son, Chris (Mary) Guarisco; daughter, Laura (Larry) Janes; grandchildren, Bob, Amy, Jessica, Jason; six great-grandchild- ren and many cousins, nieces and nephews. A celebration of life will be held Oct. 19, for more information, call (813) 928-4573.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Oct. 18, 2019