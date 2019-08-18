Nylene HOWELL

HOWELL, Nylene passed away on Friday, July 26, 2019. Nylene and her husband moved to Spring Hill from Concord, NH in 1985 after she retired from the Administrative Staff of Hitchcock-Lahey Clinic, Concord Division. She was an active member of the choir at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church. She was a member of the of the WHACS for many years. Nylene is survived by her husband, Robert and two children, James of New London, NH; and Karen Gordon of North Conway, NH Together they have five grandchildren, Nyle, Anysia, and Michelle Howell and Thomas and Peter Gordon. There will be a service at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church in Spring Hill, September 18 at 11 am.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 18, 2019
