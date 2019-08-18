HOWELL, Nylene passed away on Friday, July 26, 2019. Nylene and her husband moved to Spring Hill from Concord, NH in 1985 after she retired from the Administrative Staff of Hitchcock-Lahey Clinic, Concord Division. She was an active member of the choir at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church. She was a member of the of the WHACS for many years. Nylene is survived by her husband, Robert and two children, James of New London, NH; and Karen Gordon of North Conway, NH Together they have five grandchildren, Nyle, Anysia, and Michelle Howell and Thomas and Peter Gordon. There will be a service at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church in Spring Hill, September 18 at 11 am.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 18, 2019