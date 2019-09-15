Tampa Bay Times Obituaries
Grace Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home
16931 Us Highway 19 North
Hudson, FL 34667
grand patriarch of the McIntosh family, peacefully passed away at the age of 96 on September 13, 2019, at the Baldomero Lopez Veterans Nursing Home in Florida. He was a resident there for three years, and was predeceased by his wife of 68 years, Mary, who was also a resident. They were the first married couple to reside together in the nursing home. Born in Luray, Kansas, Oakley served his country as a bombardier/togglier with the 390 Bomb Group in World War II. He flew 20 missions through Germany, France, and Holland. With a degree in civil engineering from Kansas University, he moved east to the suburban Washington, DC area and made a career at the National Bureau of Standards, testing everything from soil to football helmets. After his retirement, he joined his wife in her real estate businesses. Dad was a life-long animal lover. He thoroughly enjoyed his granddogs and grandcats, even if he would deny the cat part. In the nursing home, he continued his love for animals by feeding the birds, sand cranes, and even his nemeses, those pesky squirrels. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to a local, no-kill animal shelter of your choice. He is survived by a daughter, Rhonda who resides in South Carolina; two sons, Roger and John (Nancy) who live in Maryland; three grandchildren, Daniel (Heidi), Rebecca (Nate), Kimberly; and three granddogs.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Sept. 15, 2019
