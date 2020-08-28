1/1
OC CARLISLE
CARLISLE, OC 90, of Thonoto-sassa, Florida entered into eternal rest August 25, 2020. He was born in Opp, Alabama May 20, 1930. He was a retired insurance salesman, farmer, and Sunday School and Bible Study teacher at East Thonotosassa Baptist Church. He loved his church, church family, and enjoyed spending time with his family. He was preceded in death by his wife of 67 years, LaVelle Carlisle. He is survived by his children, Barbara Hale (Jim), Clifford Carlisle, and Patricia Mills (Randy); six grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; brother, Waylon Carlisle (Jean); sisters, Mary Etta Moore, Glenda Rountree (Julius), and Sherry Toney (Clifford). A funeral service will be held Monday, August 31, 2020 at 11 am at East Thonotosassa Baptist Church. Family will receive friends at 10 and an interment will follow at Antioch Cemetery.

Published in Tampa Bay Times from Aug. 28 to Aug. 30, 2020.
