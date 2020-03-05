Ocossio NETTLES Jr.

  • "To Tosha and the family,you all have my deepest..."
    - Diana Bryant
  • "Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult..."
    - Smith Funeral Home
Service Information
Smith Funeral Home
1534 18th Avenue South
St. Petersburg, FL
33705
(727)-894-2266
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Smith Funeral Home
1534 18th Avenue South
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
Friendship Missionary Baptist Church
NETTLES, Ocossio Jr. 26, of St. Petersburg, Florida, transitioned February 29, 2020. A member of Friendship Missionary Baptist Church. He is survived by one son; parents; two sisters; six brothers; maternal grandparents; maternal great-grandmother; paternal grandparents and other relatives. Funeral service Saturday, March 7, 11 am Friendship Missionary Baptist Church. Visitation Friday, March 6, 4-7 pm, family will receive friends 6 pm at: Smith Funeral Home 727-894-2266
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 5, 2020
