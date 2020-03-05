NETTLES, Ocossio Jr. 26, of St. Petersburg, Florida, transitioned February 29, 2020. A member of Friendship Missionary Baptist Church. He is survived by one son; parents; two sisters; six brothers; maternal grandparents; maternal great-grandmother; paternal grandparents and other relatives. Funeral service Saturday, March 7, 11 am Friendship Missionary Baptist Church. Visitation Friday, March 6, 4-7 pm, family will receive friends 6 pm at: Smith Funeral Home 727-894-2266
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 5, 2020