YANES, Octavio "Gus"
81, of Tampa, entered into rest February 11, 2019. He was preceded in death by wife, Diana Yanes; parents, Marcelino and Caridad Yanes. Survivors include his children, Mellissa Yanes-Teston; Derek Yanes; grandchildren, Tony, Brianna and Miranda Alonso; sister, Yolanda Castellana-Menendez; nine nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held 11 am Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Hillsboro Memorial Funeral Home, 2323 W. Brandon Blvd, Brandon, Catholic rite ceremony by Deacon Greg Lambert, St Lawrence Catholic Church. Interment to follow in Hillsboro Memorial Gardens with Navy honors. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Please sign Gus' guestbook at
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 20, 2019