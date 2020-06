Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Odessa's life story with friends and family

Share Odessa's life story with friends and family

FUENTES, Odessa Riggins (Shiver) passed June 11, 2020, Odessa was born in Normand Park, Georgia, but made her home in Florida in 1962. She is survived by her four children, Becky Willis, Kennis Riggins (Vickie), Lynn Tebo (Robert), Celeste Fissell (Randy Baughey); sibling, Coil Shiver; eight grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store