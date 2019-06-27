MORALES-SANTIAGO, Ofelia
87, passed away and was received into the loving embrace of God on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 in Tampa, Florida surrounded by her family. She was born on July 15, 1931 in Naranjito, Puerto Rico to Jesus and Eladia Rosado-Santiago, graduated from the Catholic University of Ponce then married Diego Luis Morales-Roman on December 27, 1952. Having moved to Ft. Bliss, El Paso, Texas she obtained her second Bachelor's Degree in Education from then Texas Western College (University of Texas, El Paso) and began her 32 year career with the El Paso Independent School District. While there she helped create the Spanish language program, taught elementary school, helped in the development of the bilingual kindergarten program and was selected as Teacher of the Year twice at Hughey Elementary School. She was a founding member of the El Paso Puerto Rican Association, a Catholic Daughter of America, catechist and lector at San Antonio de Padua Catholic Parish. Preceded by her loving husband, she is survived by her children, Lisette Ofelia Rodriguez (Jose), Diego Luis Morales, Jr. (Rita), Luz Maria Azank (Ricardo); eight grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren. Also survived by her sisters, Araceli Rodriguez, Georgina Santiago, Reina Santiago, Rosa Maria Santiago, Juan de Jesus Santiago y Victor Luis Santiago. The viewing will be held at Blount & Curry Funeral Home, 3207 West Bearss Ave., Tampa FL., from 4-6 pm on Thursday, June 27, 2019. Church service will be held at St. Timothy Catholic Church, 17512 Lakeshore Road, Lutz, Florida, at 11 am. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in her name to the Fisher Center for Alzheimer's Research Foundation. Burial will be at Ft. Bliss National Cemetery, El Paso, Texas.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on June 27, 2019