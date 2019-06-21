ACOSTA, Ofelia Olazabal



of Tampa, passed away June 13, 2019 at home with her loving granddaughter, Maritza Dailey, by her side. She was 85 years old. Ofelia was born September 30, 1933 in Camaguey, Cuba. She immigrated to the United States with her husband and two daughters in 1968 and lived in Chicago before relocating to Tampa in 1971. Together with her husband, Pedro Acosta, and their son-in-law, Gilbert Pereira, they owned and operated San Lazaro market for 18 years. She is preceded in death by her husband, Pedro; parents, Ana Maria and Victor Olazabal, and six siblings. She is survived by her daughters, Maritza Pereira (Gilbert) and Maggie Conatser (Ken). She had five grandchildren, Gilbert Pereira Jr., Maritza Dailey, Jeffrey Pereira, Jared Lochmueller (Kacie) and Jessica Warren (Anthony). She is survived by three siblings. Ofelia was blessed with six great-grandchildren, CJ and Anthony Coll, Joseph Obregon, Maddox and Wesson Lochmueller, and Jackson Warren. Ofelia loved her Catholic faith and was a lifelong active member of St. Lawrence Catholic Church, where she was part of their choir and active member of the Cursillo Movement. Funeral Mass will be held Saturday, June 22, at 10 am, Nativity Catholic Church, 705 E. Brandon Blvd, Brandon, FL 33511.

