94, of Tampa passed away Friday, February 8, 2019. She was born December 9, 1924 in Tampa, FL to Abelardo and Candita Sierra. She resided at Shady Palms Assisted Living Facility. She worked for 19 years at Maryland Casualty as a file clerk. As a young girl she loved playing softball. She was an avid sports fan. She loved cooking and we all enjoyed her famous yellow rice and chicken and her caldo gallego. She was kind, loving and thoughtful, yet was tough and strong willed. She was loved by all who knew her and will be deeply missed. She is preceded in death by her parents, six siblings, husband, Etelvino Alvarez, and her son, Robert Alvarez. She is survived by her daughters, Darlene (Robert) Leavines and Linda (John) Oakes; grandchildren, Jason Brian, Laura, Amber, JC, Daniel, Kaylee, and Kevin; eight great-grandchildren, and many loving nephews, nieces, and friends. Flowers will be accepted, and memorial contributions may be made to The . A Visitation will be held 3-5 pm with a service to start at 5 pm Sunday, February 17, 2019 at Boza and Roel Funeral Home, 4730 N. Armenia Ave., Tampa, 33603. Any that would like to follow the Funeral Coach to the cemetery for a Graveside service, please meet at 9 am Monday, February 18, at Boza and Roel Funeral Home. A Graveside service will be held 10 am Monday, February 18, at Myrtle Hill Cemetery in Tampa.



Boza and Roel Funeral Home Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary