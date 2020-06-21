Olga Ciccarello

CICCARELLO, Olga S. 91, entered peacefully into Heaven June 4, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Born December 5, 1928 to Jose and Hortensia Saladrigas, Olga was a West Tampa native of Catholic faith and a homemaker who dedicated her life to caring for her family, especially her grandchildren who she lived for. Family gatherings, gardening, socializing with neighbors, and sports brought her great joy. As the matriarch of her baseball family, Olga was happiest at the ballpark, cheering for her sons and later on, her grandchildren. Reunited with beloved husband of 70 years, Tony, Olga was also welcomed by her parents, her sisters, Olympia, Eugenia, Dolores, and other family members and dear friends. Olga is survived by her devoted sons, Anthony Jr. (Brenda); grandchildren Catherine (Brian) Robbins, A.J. and Michael Ryan Ciccarello; precious great-grandchildren, Peyton, Blake and Quinn Robbins; son, Michael and his daughter Candice. Survivors also include several nieces, nephews, and extended family. With much gratitude and special thank you to Father Steve (Mary Help of Christians Church) for your prayers and support. A heartfelt thank you to her cherished caregivers and constant companions, Deisy Reyes, Mirium Perdomo, Ana Maria Rizo, and Elena Gonzalez. We appreciate your kindness, compassion and we are so grateful for the love and care given to our mother and father over the years. We love you. A special thank you to the Plum Team at Hospice, especially her dedicated nurses, Lynette and Cindy. We are so grateful for your support and great care. Olga, Mama, Nani, Aunt Olga, we love you and will carry you in our hearts forever. A visitation will be held at St. Joseph's Catholic Church Saturday, June 27, 2020 from 11:30-12 noon, with a Mass to follow at 12 noon. Interment to follow at Woodlawn Cemetery Tampa, Florida. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Lifepath Hospice or Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church. Boza & Roel Funeral Home



