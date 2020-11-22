1/1
Olga CUERVO
1924 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Olga's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CUERVO, Olga (Diaz) passed away peacefully Nov. 15, 2020, at age 96, surrounded by her family. Born October 7, 1924 in Tampa, she was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Olga graduated from Sacred Heart Academy in Tampa and from Loyola University, New Orleans, LA. Olga married Alfred F. Cuervo, DDS and was a member of the Hillsborough County Dental Auxiliary holding positions of leadership. She was a Past-President of the Academy of Holy Names Mothers' Association, a member of Christ the King Catholic Church and Palma Ceia Golf and Country Club. She was predeceased by her husband, Dr. Alfred F. Cuervo; parents, Jose and Eduarda Diaz; sisters, Julia Rodriquez, Margaret Ficarrotta, and Marina Cerra. She is survived by her children, Colleen Cuervo, Karen Rocha (Richard), Annette Bush (Robert), and Alfred Cuervo (Amaya); grandchildren, Michael Rocha (Jennifer), Kristin Meyer (Erik), Jason Rocha, Candace Cooksey (Will), Cameron Thomas (J.T.), Lauren Bush, Gabriela Henderson, Austin Cuervo and James Cuervo; great-grandchildren, Tyler Rocha, Reese Rocha, and Bauer Meyer; and many nieces and nephews. Pallbearers include Alfred J. Cuervo, Richard M. Rocha, Robert S. Bush, Michael R. Rocha, Jason D. Rocha, Austin Cuervo, Joseph H. Ficarrotta, and the Honorable Ronald N. Ficarrotta. A Mass was celebrated at Christ the King Catholic Church with Monsignor Robert Gibbons officiating. Entombment at Myrtle Hill Cemetery. Donations may be made to the Children's Home, Inc. Academy of the Holy Names and Sacred Heart Alumni Association.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved