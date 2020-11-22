CUERVO, Olga (Diaz) passed away peacefully Nov. 15, 2020, at age 96, surrounded by her family. Born October 7, 1924 in Tampa, she was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Olga graduated from Sacred Heart Academy in Tampa and from Loyola University, New Orleans, LA. Olga married Alfred F. Cuervo, DDS and was a member of the Hillsborough County Dental Auxiliary holding positions of leadership. She was a Past-President of the Academy of Holy Names Mothers' Association, a member of Christ the King Catholic Church and Palma Ceia Golf and Country Club. She was predeceased by her husband, Dr. Alfred F. Cuervo; parents, Jose and Eduarda Diaz; sisters, Julia Rodriquez, Margaret Ficarrotta, and Marina Cerra. She is survived by her children, Colleen Cuervo, Karen Rocha (Richard), Annette Bush (Robert), and Alfred Cuervo (Amaya); grandchildren, Michael Rocha (Jennifer), Kristin Meyer (Erik), Jason Rocha, Candace Cooksey (Will), Cameron Thomas (J.T.), Lauren Bush, Gabriela Henderson, Austin Cuervo and James Cuervo; great-grandchildren, Tyler Rocha, Reese Rocha, and Bauer Meyer; and many nieces and nephews. Pallbearers include Alfred J. Cuervo, Richard M. Rocha, Robert S. Bush, Michael R. Rocha, Jason D. Rocha, Austin Cuervo, Joseph H. Ficarrotta, and the Honorable Ronald N. Ficarrotta. A Mass was celebrated at Christ the King Catholic Church with Monsignor Robert Gibbons officiating. Entombment at Myrtle Hill Cemetery. Donations may be made to the Children's Home, Inc. Academy of the Holy Names and Sacred Heart Alumni Association.



