GOYCO, Olga



86, of Palm Harbor, passed away June 3, 2019. Olga was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, friend, and neighbor. She was known for having phenomenal cooking skills, jubilant dance moves, and straight-forward advice. Olga best displayed her love to those around her through her actions and what she did for others. She treated everyone like family. Olga is survived by her daughters, Lydia and Rosemarie; her son, Michael; son-in-law, Leo; daughter-in-law, Lauren; grandchildren, Nazach, Leo, Samantha, Jacquelyn, Zoe, and Nyah; and great-grandchildren, Carter, Ethan, and Nico. Olga and her husband, Augustin, are together now once more in Heaven. Dance on Olga. Viewing and Service will be on June 14 from 11 am-2:30 pm at Trinity Memorial Gardens, 12609 Memorial Dr., Trinity, FL 34655.

