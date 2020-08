LOPEZ, Olga F. Our loving mother Olga, 93, of Tampa, passed away at home Aug. 19, 2020. Survivors include daughters, Frances and Sandy of Tampa, and son, David, (Donna) of Woodstock, GA; four grandchildren; two great-grand-children; her brother, Victor Fernandez and sister, Carmen Walker. She was preceded in death by her husband, Fernando and her son, Phillip. There are no services at this time.



