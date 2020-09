Or Copy this URL to Share

HESS, Olin Dewitt Jr. It is with great sadness that the family of Olin DeWitt Hess Jr. announces his passing August 27, 2020 at the age of 43. Olin will be lovingly remembered by his son, Richard Hess; his mother, Vickie Trader; sisters, Sherry (Adam) Wolfe, Judy (Hanania) Nocheherly; and by his brother, Gilbert Hess.



