1/1
Olive GUNSAULLUS
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Olive's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GUNSAULLUS, Olive P. 89, died June 3, 2020. A native of St. Petersburg, she was born to Ralph and Voeca Edwards. She was preceded in death by her husband, John, and is survived by two sons, John and Paul; stepdaughter, Johanna Taylor; and many other loved ones and friends who adored her. She was a graduate of St. Petersburg High School ('48) and the University of South Florida (BA, MA) and taught school in Pinellas County for 18 years, focusing on Kindergarten students and English as a Second Language. She was a loving mother, wife, sister, aunt, friend, and teacher, who will be remembered for her beautiful smile and warm heart. She will rest at Bay Pines National Cemetery with her husband, John. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. National Cremation Society Clearwater.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
National Cremation
4945 East Bay Drive
Clearwater, FL 33764
8776271947
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved