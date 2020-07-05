Olive GUNSAULLUS

GUNSAULLUS, Olive P. 89, died June 3, 2020. A native of St. Petersburg, she was born to Ralph and Voeca Edwards. She was preceded in death by her husband, John, and is survived by two sons, John and Paul; stepdaughter, Johanna Taylor; and many other loved ones and friends who adored her. She was a graduate of St. Petersburg High School ('48) and the University of South Florida (BA, MA) and taught school in Pinellas County for 18 years, focusing on Kindergarten students and English as a Second Language. She was a loving mother, wife, sister, aunt, friend, and teacher, who will be remembered for her beautiful smile and warm heart. She will rest at Bay Pines National Cemetery with her husband, John. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. National Cremation Society Clearwater.



