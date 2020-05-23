SIMPSON, Olive Isner "Margaret" 102, of Palm Harbor, FL formerly of Largo, FL, passed away May 16, 2020, at Palm Harbor Hospice House. Born in Elkins, WV and later moved to Virginia where she graduated from John Handley High School (1934), Winchester VA and James Madison University, Harris-onburg, VA. She began teaching in Virginia in 1937, but in 1958, she moved to Largo, FL and commenced teaching for Pinellas County Schools retiring from Belcher Elementary School in 1979. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert N. "Bob" Simpson and brother, Junior Isner. Margaret is survived by her sister, Martha Lou Fulton; children, Betty and Nelson; grandchildren, Aaron (Lauren) and Daniel (Brittany); seven great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Margaret had many talents, which included, music, sewing, oil painting, and refinishing furniture. Her greatest joy in life, besides her family, was teaching a child to read and meeting new friends greeting them with a welcoming smile and interesting conversation. Margaret will be buried with her husband Bob at Sylvan Abbey Memorial Gardens, Clearwater, FL. hubbellfuneralhome.com
Published in Tampa Bay Times on May 23, 2020.