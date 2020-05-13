Oliver Areson
ARESON, Oliver Luke infant son of Gary III and Stephanie (Beard) Areson passed away May 2, 2020. Oliver is survived by his loving parents, Gary and Stephanie; sister, Chloe; brothers, Gary IV and Thomas Areson; grandmother, Sheri Areson; grandparents, Kenneth and Sheila Hyker; grandparents, Steven and Lori Beard. In Lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Hope for the Children ministries. Arrangements are under the direction of Dobies Funeral Home, Holiday Chapel. Dobies FH/Holiday Chapel

Published in Tampa Bay Times on May 13, 2020.
