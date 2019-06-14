Guest Book View Sign Service Information Fulton-Theroux Funeral Service 13 Beckwith Ln Old Lyme , CT 06371 (860)-443-8355 Calling hours 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Fulton-Theroux Funeral Service 13 Beckwith Ln Old Lyme , CT 06371 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 9:30 AM Christ the King Church 1 McCurdy Road Old Lyme , MA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

PATRELL, Oliver



of Bethel, CT, "Ollie" to his family and friends, was a self-made man who achieved significant success in the US insurance business. He died Monday, June 10, 2019, at his residence, Maplewood at Stony Hill, in Bethel, CT. He was 92. He is survived by his sister, Carol LaMothe, of Springfield, MA, five children; 13 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.



Ollie began his career at the AEtna, retiring as VP after 33 years. He moved on to corporate conglomerates Baldwin United and Leucadia, where he served as CEO of Empire and Colonial Penn Insurance, among many others. He grew up in the Depression, working in his family's bakery in Springfield, MA as a child. In 1950 he married Catherine "Kay" Frances Dolan, of Providence, RI; they were married 65 years until she died in 2016. In addition to his Navy service in WWII, Ollie attended Officer Candidate School and enlisted in the US Coast Guard, rising to the rank of Commander in the reserves. A long-time resident of Old Lyme, CT, and St. Petersburg, he was a member of the Knights of Malta and President of the Brown University Class of 1950.



Mr. Patrell is survived by five children and their spouses, Ms. Mel Patrell Furman (Boris Furman) of Evanston, IL, Kathleen (David) Goulet of Watertown, CT, Christopher (Sue) Patrell of Cheshire, CT, Michael (Liz) Patrell of Wallingford, CT, and Meg (Mike) Bendzinski of Hebron, CT. He is also survived by 13 grandchildren and their spouses, Noah, Ezra (Rosie Wagner), Emma, Jonah; Jonathan (Loi Sessions), Daniel, Matthew Goulet, Jessica (Phill) Katz, Jackie and Catherine Patrell, Patrick Patrell, and David and Christine Bendzinski. Ollie was also great-grandfather to Amos Furman, Clara and Lincoln Goulet, and Max, Gregory, and RJ Katz.



The family is grateful to the Maplewood staff and the RVNA Hospice team and to Ollie's caregivers Aaron and Millie for their unswerving support and compassion.



Calling hours will be Friday, June 14, 2019, from 4-7 pm at Fulton-Theroux Funeral Home, 13 Beckwith Lane, Old Lyme. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, June 15, 2019, at 9:30 am at Christ the King Church, 1 McCurdy Road, Old Lyme. Interment will follow in Duck River Cemetery, 3 Bittersweet Lane, Old Lyme.



Donations in memory of Oliver Patrell can be made to the Boys and Girls Clubs of Hartford, 170 Sigourney Street, Hartford CT 06105, Attention: Matt Broderick.

Published in the Tampa Bay Times on June 14, 2019

