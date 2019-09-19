FLEMMINGS-BAXTER, Olivia H. (Capt) 75, died Wednesday, September 11, 2019. She is survived by her sons, Godfrey and Michael Hadley; daughters, LaShawn Turner, Lajuan and Natalie Ross; sister, Norma Washington; 15 grandchildren; 34 great-grandchildren; other relatives and friends. Visitation will be Friday 3-8 pm with family receiving friends from 6-8 pm. Memorial service will be held Saturday, Sept. 21, 11 am at Union M.B. Church 1100 49th St. S. Gulfport, FL. Lawson Funeral Home 727-623-9025
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Sept. 19, 2019