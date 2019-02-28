TOMLINSON-GRAHAM, Ollie J.
77, of St. Petersburg transitioned to her heavenly home February 18, 2019. She is survived by her sons, Kelcey McKenzie (Sandra) and Dontae McKenzie; daughters, Michelle Hall, Cassandra McKenzie, Felicia McKenzie, Samantha McKenzie, and Tamika McGriff (Maceo); brother, Clyde Tomlinson; 18 grandchildren; 18 great- grandchildren, a host of nieces and nephews. Visitation with wake service Friday 6-8 pm. Funeral Saturday, March 2, 11 am, both services to be held at Mt. Zion P.B. Church 3700 22nd Ave. S.
Lawson Funeral Home
(727) 623-9025
Lawson Funeral Home and Cremation Services
4535 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL 33713
(727) 623-9025
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 28, 2019