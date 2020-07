Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Ollie's life story with friends and family

Share Ollie's life story with friends and family

STEWART, Ollie Mae 93 of St. Petersburg, passed Friday July 17, 2020. She is survived by her loving family one daughter Gail Williams, one son Robert Stewart; six grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, nine great-great-grandchildren; other relatives and friends. Graveside services Saturday July 25, 2020, 10 am at Royal Palms Cemetery North. "A McRae Service"



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store