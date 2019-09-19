Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Oma PANTRIDGE. View Sign Service Information Chas E. Davis Funeral Home 3075 S. Florida Ave. Inverness , FL 34450 (352)-726-8323 Send Flowers Obituary

PANTRIDGE, Oma "Bunny" Students of special needs have lost one of their advocates. Oma Pantridge passed away September 12, 2019 at Citrus Memorial Hospital in Inverness, FL. Although her Masters Degree from University of South Florida was in Speech Language Pathology, Oma dedicated her life to advocating for children with special needs. She began her career in Pinellas County where she was the Supervisor of Florida Diagnostic & Learning Resources System (FDLRS). In 1997 she was the recipient of the Landis M. Stetler Memorial Fellowship Award. From there, Oma moved to Pasco County and was the Supervisor and Director of Exceptional Student Education (ESE). Although her office appeared disorganized, Oma was extremely capable and organized in her mind. She always put the needs of her students before anyone. Whether it was attending Special Olympics events or an Individualized Education Program (IEP), she was dedicated to the students. After her retirement Oma continued to educate and advocate at USF and Saint Leo University. As a humanitarian Oma was an active member in the Suncoast Chapter of Friendship Force International. Oma enjoyed spending time with family, friends, her beloved cats, and traveling throughout the world. She was a good will ambassador for us all. Bunny, as her family called her, leaves behind brother, Tom (Catherine) Mobley of St. Petersburg, FL; and her sister, Lee (David) English of Lecanto, FL; nieces, Tomi (Gene) Smith of Hernando, FL, Trina (Tom) Curtin of Wilson, OK; and nephews, Mark Mead of Land O' Lakes, FL and Todd (Cindy) English of Scholls, OR and numerous great-nieces and nephews.

PANTRIDGE, Oma "Bunny" Students of special needs have lost one of their advocates. Oma Pantridge passed away September 12, 2019 at Citrus Memorial Hospital in Inverness, FL. Although her Masters Degree from University of South Florida was in Speech Language Pathology, Oma dedicated her life to advocating for children with special needs. She began her career in Pinellas County where she was the Supervisor of Florida Diagnostic & Learning Resources System (FDLRS). In 1997 she was the recipient of the Landis M. Stetler Memorial Fellowship Award. From there, Oma moved to Pasco County and was the Supervisor and Director of Exceptional Student Education (ESE). Although her office appeared disorganized, Oma was extremely capable and organized in her mind. She always put the needs of her students before anyone. Whether it was attending Special Olympics events or an Individualized Education Program (IEP), she was dedicated to the students. After her retirement Oma continued to educate and advocate at USF and Saint Leo University. As a humanitarian Oma was an active member in the Suncoast Chapter of Friendship Force International. Oma enjoyed spending time with family, friends, her beloved cats, and traveling throughout the world. She was a good will ambassador for us all. Bunny, as her family called her, leaves behind brother, Tom (Catherine) Mobley of St. Petersburg, FL; and her sister, Lee (David) English of Lecanto, FL; nieces, Tomi (Gene) Smith of Hernando, FL, Trina (Tom) Curtin of Wilson, OK; and nephews, Mark Mead of Land O' Lakes, FL and Todd (Cindy) English of Scholls, OR and numerous great-nieces and nephews. Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Sept. 19, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tampa Bay Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close