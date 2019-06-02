Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Omar C. MITCHELL. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

MITCHELL, Omar C. Jr.



71, of Lakeland, passed away May 26, 2019 from complications of a wrong way drunk driving accident March 3, 2019. Omar is survived by his loving wife of 47 and a half years to the day, Mary Ann; his children, Paul, Jeanne, John, Ann, and Sarah; two granddaughters, Elizabeth and Alice; and his sister, Margaret Thomas. Omar was predeceased by his father, Omar C. Mitchell Sr. and mother, Mary Elizabeth Mitchell White; and sister, Rebecca Jane McCullers. Omar was a member of Springhead Baptist Church and regularly attended Ardella Baptist, as well. Omar retired from the Publix Bakery Plant after 25 years of service. He was the Worthy Patron of the Eastern Star, a member of the Masons, the Shriners, and the Scottish Rite. He had a Bachelor of Science Degree from the University of Tampa. Visitation will be held Tuesday, June 4, 2019, 6-8 pm, at Wells Memorial & Event Center in Plant City, and Services will be Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at 11 am, with burial to follow at Oaklawn West Cemetery in Plant City.

MITCHELL, Omar C. Jr.71, of Lakeland, passed away May 26, 2019 from complications of a wrong way drunk driving accident March 3, 2019. Omar is survived by his loving wife of 47 and a half years to the day, Mary Ann; his children, Paul, Jeanne, John, Ann, and Sarah; two granddaughters, Elizabeth and Alice; and his sister, Margaret Thomas. Omar was predeceased by his father, Omar C. Mitchell Sr. and mother, Mary Elizabeth Mitchell White; and sister, Rebecca Jane McCullers. Omar was a member of Springhead Baptist Church and regularly attended Ardella Baptist, as well. Omar retired from the Publix Bakery Plant after 25 years of service. He was the Worthy Patron of the Eastern Star, a member of the Masons, the Shriners, and the Scottish Rite. He had a Bachelor of Science Degree from the University of Tampa. Visitation will be held Tuesday, June 4, 2019, 6-8 pm, at Wells Memorial & Event Center in Plant City, and Services will be Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at 11 am, with burial to follow at Oaklawn West Cemetery in Plant City.

