NORMAN, Onalee Jean



(Rogers) 84, of Brandon, FL passed on to her Heavenly reward Feb. 26, 2019. Onalee was born in Flint, MI., July 12, 1934 to the late Arlington G. Rogers and Ona Bartholomew Rogers. She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Raymond L. Norman; three children, Debra J. Norman of Raleigh, NC., Mark L. Norman of Tampa, FL, Michael S. Norman (Elizabeth) of Arlington, TX; three grandchildren, Matthew L. Norman of NC, Natalie A. Norman of NC and Madison L. Norman of Tampa; one beloved canine friend, Chester. Onalee was a faithful military wife and accompanied her husband on numerous assignments both foreign and domestic. Always a refined lady she represented her country with honor and dignity. A funeral service will be held 11 am Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at Stowers Funeral Home, 401 W. Brandon Blvd., interment will follow at 1:30 pm in Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, FL. The family will receive friends from 6-8 pm Monday at the funeral home. Please sign Onalee's guestbook at:



