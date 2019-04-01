Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Oneida Valdes. View Sign

VALDES, Oneida



passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 29, 2019 at her home with family. Oneida is survived by a sister, Lola Menendez; her daughter, Anita Menendez (Vincent); sons, Robert Valdes (Jaynie) and Mandy Valdes Jr. (Tricia); her grandchildren, Dr. Amber Menendez Rea, Marissa Howard, Chris Valdes, Brad Valdes, Matthew Valdes, Paul Valdes, Catherine Valdes, and Sarah Hurtgen. She is also survived by her eleven beautiful great-grandchildren, Caden Valdes, Mary Oneida Valdes, Oliver Valdes, Elliott Valdes, Nathaniel Rea, Noah Rea, Gabriella Valdes, Evangeline Valdes, Maximillian Armando Valdes, Robert Waite Valdes, and Xavier Valdes. Abuela grew up in Ybor City, the youngest child of Hilario and Juana Prieto. At 19 years old she married Armando Valdes (deceased) and quickly started her life's work. Abuela's job was family and she was excellent at it. Asked what Abuela did for a living it was said simply that she was "the boss." The proud matriarch of the family, she was a wonderful, intelligent, strong woman loved by all that knew her. She was an avid dancer, aspiring poker player, caring wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and aunt. Abuela was a selfless person taking care of those around her with a spirit like no other. She left this world healthy, happy, and with no task incomplete. A memorial will be held this Wednesday from 5-7 at Gonzalez Funeral Home, and she will be interred privately in the family plot at Woodlawn Cemetery.



