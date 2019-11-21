WILLIAMS, Onnie L. 77, passed a-way on Saturday, November 16, 2019. He is survived by his son, Chris; dau- ghter, Leah; brother, Robert L. Davis; former wife, Linda Kielhurn; and family and friends, who he truly loved. Onnie, a St. Petersburg native who graduated from Gibbs High School (Class of 1961) before moving to New York City, returned to St. Petersburg years later and was blessed to be a member of the City on a Hill Church family and a Friend of Bill W. A memorial service will be held Saturday, November 23, at 11 am at Bethel Metropolitan Baptist Church, 3455 26th Avenue South, St. Petersburg.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Nov. 21, 2019