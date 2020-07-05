1/1
Orchid LOPEZ
LOPEZ, Orchid Rodriguez passed away the morning of June 25, 2020. She was born in Ybor City to Wilfredo and Edelmira Rodriguez November 19, 1931, and was a beloved and admired lifelong resident of Tampa, Florida. Orchid was known for her positivity, humor, honesty, loyalty, and unconditional love for her family and friends, and will be missed. She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Elio Lopez; her three sons, Elio, Gustavo and James; her brother, Wilfredo Rodriguez; her six grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; a numerous extended family and too many friends to count, all of whom will remember her as she was, a model of selflessness, integrity, joy and love. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to a charity of your choice. Condolences may be left online at www.gonzalezfuneral.com Gonzalez Funeral Home

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
