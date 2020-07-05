Orchid LOPEZ

LOPEZ, Orchid Rodriguez passed away the morning of June 25, 2020. She was born in Ybor City to Wilfredo and Edelmira Rodriguez November 19, 1931, and was a beloved and admired lifelong resident of Tampa, Florida. Orchid was known for her positivity, humor, honesty, loyalty, and unconditional love for her family and friends, and will be missed. She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Elio Lopez; her three sons, Elio, Gustavo and James; her brother, Wilfredo Rodriguez; her six grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; a numerous extended family and too many friends to count, all of whom will remember her as she was, a model of selflessness, integrity, joy and love. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to a charity of your choice
