Orland EGGLESTON

EGGLESTON, Orland Horace "Chief" passed August 12, 2020. Chief Master Sargeant (USAF Ret.), Proud American, husband, father, and grandfather, was born in Sayre, Oklahoma among his seven siblings. He had a passion for history, baseball and football. He did his best to help those in need so as soon as he could, Orland joined the Airforce to make a difference and start his own grand aventure. Occupying Germany after the war, he met the love of his life, Hedy, and soon had a family. He got a degree in Business Administration and taught classes in Speech, Human Interaction, Personnel Management, and Motivation and Productivity. He climbed the ranks to the title of Chief Master Seargent and served MacDill Air force Base well. The family settled in Tampa after he retired and he worked with computers at the V.A., along with helping elderly people navigate technology fairly. His family knew him to be protective, guiding, and providing. Helping the homeless was a common practice. Orland passed away peacefully among his children, son, Michael Eggleston; granddaughter, Katrina Eggleston; and goddaughter Malinda Antonik. He was predeceased by his parents, George and Naomi Eggleston; wife of 59 years, Hedy Eggleston; and daughter, Karen Eggleston. A celebration of life will be held to honor Orland's memorable legacy on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at The Friday Morning Musicale, at 809 Horatio Street, Tampa 33606. Rev. Fitz Conner, Pastor at First Presbyterian Church, will officiate the service. The family will receive friends at 6 pm followed by a service at 7 pm with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be sent to an Airforce Charity: https://afas.ejoinme.org/inmemory