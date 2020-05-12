FLEMING, Orville Icillius Jr. 77, of Homosa-ssa, Florida passed away Thursday, May 7, 2020. Orville was born October 29, 1942 in Norfolk, VA. A visitation and gathering for Orville will be held Tuesday, May 12, 2020 from 1-2:30 pm at Sylvan Abbey Funeral Home, 2853 Sunset Point Rd., Clearwater, FL 33759. A committal service will occur Tuesday, May 12, 2020 from 3-4 pm at Sylvan Abbey Memorial Park, 2860 Sunset Point Rd., Clearwater, FL 33759. Our parents have always appreciated nature, and have been avid animal advocates. In lieu of flowers, a donation in my father's name to one of these organizations would have meant a lot to him, owlsnestsanct-uaryforwildlife.com and humanesocietycitrus.com. Sylvan Abbey Funeral Home
Published in Tampa Bay Times on May 12, 2020.