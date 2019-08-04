DISGDIERTT, Oscar S. "Papito" 95, passed away Friday, August 2, 2019 in Tampa. He was born in West Tampa in 1923. He served his country in the Merchant Marines and the Marine Corps. He was the owner of Ozzie's Day Care in Tampa and was also a bartender for over 45 years. He is predeceased by his parents, Oscar and Maria Disgdiertt, and his sister, Elvia Thorne. He is survived by his loving wife of seventy years, Palma Disgdiertt; daughter, Jeanette Martinez (Armando); son, Oscar "Ozzie" (Heather); four grandchildren, Jennifer Mooney (Louis), Janice Burnette, Ryan Disgdiertt, and Courtney Disgdiertt; and four great-grandchildren, Louis and Seth Mooney, Brandon Burnette, and Riley Disgdiertt. Additionally, he is survived by two sisters, Dalia Rocha and Violet Alfonso. Arrangements have been entrusted to Boza & Roel Funeral Home. 877-7676 Boza & Roel Funeral Home
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 4, 2019