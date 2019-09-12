JOHNSON, Pastor Emeritus Reverend Oscar Jr. 90, passed Sept. 3, 2019. A United States Army Veteran who retired after 30 years as an Assistant Principal from the School District of Hillsborough County and after 35 years as an Pastor from Greater Bethel M.B. Church. He was a member of the Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc. Tampa Alumni Chapter and West Coast Baptist Association. Visitation will be held 5-8 pm Friday, Sept. 13 and Funeral service will be held at 11 am, Saturday, Sept. 14, both at Greater Bethel M.B. Church, 1207 N. Jefferson Street. Interment will follow in Garden of Memories Cemetery. Survived by children, Oscar III (Gay), Nathan, Nadine, and Brian; three grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends. Ray Williams Funeral Home (813) 253-3419.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Sept. 12, 2019