RODNEY, Oscar L.
73, of St. Petersburg, FL, passed away on May 31, 2019. He was a loving husband and father, and a man of great character. He was always full of life and fun to be around, and had smile so wide and a laugh you could hear from outside the house. He enjoyed his garden, and had a real green thumb. He loved a good get together with music, family, and most of all food. He always had a wise word, great vision and forethought. He was a great man. He is survived by many loved ones; his wife; children; stepchildren; three grandchildren; nephews, nieces, and cousins. Visitation will be on Thursday, June 13, 3-6 pm, at the funeral home. Graveside service is on Friday June 14, 12 noon at Royal Palm South Cemetery.
Lawson Funeral Home (727) 623-9025
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on June 12, 2019