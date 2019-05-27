LOBO, Osiris Amarante
87, of St. Petersburg, FL, passed away on Thursday, May 23, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Osiris was a native of Capanema, Para, Brazil and she immigrated to America in 1956, residing in Naugatuck, CT. She left Connecticut in 1979 and has lived in Florida ever since. She was the widow of Oswan D. Lobo of 59 years. Osiris left behind her loving children: daughters, Joyce Alves (Jorge), Jayne Cooper (Brian); her two sons, Oswan Lobo Jr. (Patsy) and Cyrill Lobo (Lorraine). She was a loving grandmother to Desiree Alves (Douglas), Richard Rock (Claudia), Jordan Alves, Dante Alves, Brianna Lobo, Joey Lobo; great-grandmother to Yanna Rock. She also leaves behind extended great-grandchildren Nadiya, Aliana, Jose, Mikael, Gabriel, and Nicole. She leaves behind her sisters, Irene, Mercurina, and Agla; brother, Lanor; and all her nieces and nephews in the United States and Brazil. Osiris was a seamstress all her life, a great cook and, filled with laughter, always joking around. She loved to go home to Brazil whenever she could. She will be dearly missed by all. There will be a private ceremony on Saturday June 1, 2019. A special thanks to the staff at Bayfront Hospice for their tender care.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on May 27, 2019