Othel DAWSON

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Othel DAWSON.
Service Information
Lawson Funeral Home and Cremation Services
4535 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL
33713
(727)-623-9025
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Pine Crest Park Church of Christ
301 38th St. N.
View Map
Wake
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
1:00 PM
Pine Crest Park Church of Christ
301 38th St. N.
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

DAWSON, Othel Jr. 78, of St. Petersburg, transition-ed February 7, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife, Lillie Bell Dawson; eight sons, Willie, Terry and Tyrone Brown, David, Donnie, Othel, Ernest and Clarence Dawson; daughters, Ethel May Brown and Sewanna Brown; sister, Katherine Dawson, 43 grandchildren; and 57 great- grandchildren. Visitation with wake Friday 6-8 pm. Funeral Saturday February 15, 1 pm, both services to be held at Pine Crest Park Church of Christ, 301 38th St. N. Lawson Funeral Home (727) 623-9025
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 13, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.