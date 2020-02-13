DAWSON, Othel Jr. 78, of St. Petersburg, transition-ed February 7, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife, Lillie Bell Dawson; eight sons, Willie, Terry and Tyrone Brown, David, Donnie, Othel, Ernest and Clarence Dawson; daughters, Ethel May Brown and Sewanna Brown; sister, Katherine Dawson, 43 grandchildren; and 57 great- grandchildren. Visitation with wake Friday 6-8 pm. Funeral Saturday February 15, 1 pm, both services to be held at Pine Crest Park Church of Christ, 301 38th St. N. Lawson Funeral Home (727) 623-9025
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 13, 2020