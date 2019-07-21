Otis "Chico" CRAWFORD

McRae Funeral Home
1940 Martin Luther King Street South
St. Petersburg, FL
33705
(727)-895-6005
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
McRae Funeral Home
1940 Martin Luther King Street South
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Bay Point Christian Church
2001 62nd Ave. So
Obituary
CRAWFORD, Otis Jr.

"Chico"

of St Petersburg, passed Monday, July 15, 2019. He was an Army veteran. He is survived by his loving family, wife of 58 years, Catherine Chaney Crawford; four sons, Otis III, Demetrius, Antonio, and Deno Crawford; two daughters, Tammie Williams, Mary Wooding; one brother; three sisters; 12 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; other relatives and friends. Visitation is Thursday July 25, 2019, 3-7 pm, family will receive friends 6-7 pm at McRae Funeral Home Chapel, Funeral Services are Saturday, July 27, 2019, 11 am at Bay Point Christian Church, 2001 62nd Ave. So. "A McRae Service"
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on July 21, 2019
bullet U.S. Army
