CRAWFORD, Otis Jr.
"Chico"
of St Petersburg, passed Monday, July 15, 2019. He was an Army veteran. He is survived by his loving family, wife of 58 years, Catherine Chaney Crawford; four sons, Otis III, Demetrius, Antonio, and Deno Crawford; two daughters, Tammie Williams, Mary Wooding; one brother; three sisters; 12 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; other relatives and friends. Visitation is Thursday July 25, 2019, 3-7 pm, family will receive friends 6-7 pm at McRae Funeral Home Chapel, Funeral Services are Saturday, July 27, 2019, 11 am at Bay Point Christian Church, 2001 62nd Ave. So. "A McRae Service"
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on July 21, 2019