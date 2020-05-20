Otis MACK
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Otis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MACK, Otis Sr. 87, of Palm Harbor, passed away April 24, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife, Willene H. Mack; son, Otis Mack Jr. (Karen); daughter, Cheryl Mack-Raye; grandchildren, Kevin Mack (Betty), Aisha Richardson, Terrance Mack, and O'marion Mack; great-grandson, Kevin Mack Jr. Graveside services will be Saturday, May 23, 11 am, at Royal Palm South Cemetery. Lawson Funeral Home (727) 623-9025

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times on May 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
23
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Royal Palm South Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Lawson Funeral Home and Cremation Services
4535 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL 33713
(727) 623-9025
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved