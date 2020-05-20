Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Otis's life story with friends and family

Share Otis's life story with friends and family

MACK, Otis Sr. 87, of Palm Harbor, passed away April 24, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife, Willene H. Mack; son, Otis Mack Jr. (Karen); daughter, Cheryl Mack-Raye; grandchildren, Kevin Mack (Betty), Aisha Richardson, Terrance Mack, and O'marion Mack; great-grandson, Kevin Mack Jr. Graveside services will be Saturday, May 23, 11 am, at Royal Palm South Cemetery. Lawson Funeral Home (727) 623-9025



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store