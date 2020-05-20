MACK, Otis Sr. 87, of Palm Harbor, passed away April 24, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife, Willene H. Mack; son, Otis Mack Jr. (Karen); daughter, Cheryl Mack-Raye; grandchildren, Kevin Mack (Betty), Aisha Richardson, Terrance Mack, and O'marion Mack; great-grandson, Kevin Mack Jr. Graveside services will be Saturday, May 23, 11 am, at Royal Palm South Cemetery. Lawson Funeral Home (727) 623-9025
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times on May 20, 2020.