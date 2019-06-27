SUTTON, Otis Marvin Sr.
64, of Largo, died Thursday, June 20, 2019. He was a foreman for Silvers Systems Roofing and a member of Shiloh M.B. Church. Survivors include his wife of 25 years, Dorothy; three sons, Marco Farrar, Otis Jr., and Levar Sutton; a daughter, Melissa Sutton; sister, Alice Hodges; stepsons, Min. Shedrick Martin and Justin Lumpkin; stepdaughter, Ciciley Martin; 21 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. Visitation is Friday, 6-8 pm at Zion Hill Mortuary. Service is Saturday, 1 pm at St. John M.B.C. Guestbook is at: zionhillmortuary.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on June 27, 2019