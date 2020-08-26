Ouida HANNA

HANNA, Ouida (Powell) 98, passed away peacefully July 19, 2020, at her home in Tampa. Born in Brinson, GA in 1922, the youngest child of William Jefferson and Minnie Wells Powell, she graduated from Brinson High School and Georgia State Woman's College (now Valdosta State University). She met her future husband, James, in Bainbridge, GA, in 1941, when he became principal of the high school where she taught. They married in 1942, after he received his Army Air Forces commission. After the war they moved to Gainesville, FL, where Mr. Hanna earned his Master's degree at the University of Florida. In 1962, they then settled in Lake City, where Mrs. Hanna was a classroom teacher, then reading specialist for 24 years. She was elected president of the local ADK chapter, and was her school's Teacher of the Year three times. At her best with students, she was an especially gifted reading teacher. She believed that a good teacher can change a child's life both by imparting academic skills, and encouraging each child to believe in his or her own unique abilities. After 54 years in Lake City, in 2016, she moved to Tampa to be near her daughters, Linda and Jeanie. She was a doting "Nana" to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her entire family will miss her devotion and unwavering love. Predeceased by her husband, James E. Hanna, in 2007; she is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law, Linda Hanna and husband, Joseph Hafner, Jeanie Hanna and husband, Stamatis "Matt" Valaes, all of Tampa, and Patricia "Patti" Roper of Lake City; five grandchildren and their families, Sarah Kate Snyder and Mike, Matthew Roper and Asia, Elizabeth Hanna-Owens, William Roper and Brittany, and Patrick Hafner and Jennifer; as well as great-grandchildren, William "Liam" Snyder and Madeline Snyder. The family is deeply grateful to her devoted caregivers, Mireya Garces, Zenaida Ivos, and Yvonne Daley, and the Garnet Team of LifePath Hospice, especially Steve, Chuck, Shantell, and Sister Marie. A private family funeral will be held Friday, August 28, 2 pm, at St. James Episcopal Church, Lake City. The funeral will be live streamed on Facebook at "St. James Episcopal Lake City, Florida". In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. James Episcopal Church, Lake City, FL, or to LifePath Hospice, Garnet Team, Tampa, FL.



